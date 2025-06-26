In-laws kill man after he stabs wife to death eight years after marriage in Jharkhand

In a sad incident, a 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his in-laws following he was accused of killing his wife in Jharkhand's Giridih district, PTI quoted a police official as saying said on Thursday.

According to the details, the incident took place late on Wednesday in Lukaiya village under the Mufassil Police Station area, when the husband and the wife got engaged in an altercation over a family dispute, and the man stabbed her to death, an officer said.

The deceased were identified as Chotelal Hansda and his 25-year-old wife Meena Murmu. Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jeetwahan Oraon said Hansda had married Meena around eight years ago.

Both were residents of the same police station area in Giridih, however their relationship was reportedly strained, he added.

"Meena was staying at her parents' house recently. Her husband visited his in-laws' home to bring her back. They had an altercation over an issue late Wednesday night, and Chotelal allegedly stabbed his wife to death," Oraon told PTI.

Hansda attempted to flee the spot but failed as he was caught by Meena's family members and local villagers. "He was beaten to death," the SDPO said.

The police recovered both bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Similar incident: In a similar case, a 16-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death by her father for scoring low marks in a test in Maharashtra's Sangli district, reported PTI on Monday, quoting police sources.

The incident occurred at Nelkaranji village in Atpadi tehsil on Saturday night.

According to police, the accused, Dhondiram Bhosale (45)—who is a school teacher himself—was not happy with his daughter Sadhana, who scored lower-than-expected marks in a mock test in Class 12. There was also a dispute between the two.

