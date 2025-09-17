Rajasthan horror: In-laws kill woman over ‘infertility’, try to burn body — how police uncover ghastly murder in Deeg

A woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws over ‘infertility’ in Deeg district of Rajasthan.

After murdering her, the in-laws also tried to burn the body to conceal the alleged crime.

The victim has been identified as Sarla. Her half-burnt body was found by the police in Kakra village, where she resided with her husband and in-laws, reported NDTV.

The woman originally hailed from Raunija village in the Nagar police station area, and had been married to Ashok since 2005.

The couple did not have any children.

To conceal the murder and make it look like an accident, the in-laws tried to burn her body at their own house. Then they informed the villagers that Sarla had died in a fire.

However, the villagers grew suspicious about the incident and informed the police.

The police had received information regarding the murder of a married woman named Sarla in the Kakra village, Khoh police station officer Mahendra Sharma told NDTV.

After receiving information, the police told Sarla's in-laws not to proceed with the last rites.

Attempts had been made to burn the victim's body inside the house. A police team from the Khoh police station arrived at the scene before the last rites could be performed and took possession of the body, which was half-burnt, Khoh SHO Mahendra Sharma told NDTV.

The victim's body was sent to the Deeg Hospital mortuary.

After Sarla's family was informed, they reached the Deeg Hospital, and accused Ashok and in-laws of killing her.

Sarla's brother Vikrant alleged that Ashok used to frequently beat her as she had not conceived a child.

Vikrant also said that the victim's family had visited Kakra village several times to intervene, following which her husband would be on good behaviour for a few days, before resuming the abuse again, said the NDTV report.

“We didn't even know about this. When we found out, we rushed to Kakra, but the police had already taken my sister's body to Deeg Hospital,” he added.