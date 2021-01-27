OPEN APP
Home >News >India >INLD leader Abhay Chautala resigns from Haryana Assembly over farm laws
INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala. (ANI)
INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala. (ANI)

INLD leader Abhay Chautala resigns from Haryana Assembly over farm laws

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 05:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 57-year-old Chautala arrived in a tractor outside the Vidhan Sabha at Chandigarh to submit his resignation
  • The Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chad Gupta has accepted the resignation

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday resigned from Haryana Assembly in support of the farmers protesting in the national capital against the three contentious farm laws.

57-year-old Chautala arrived in a tractor outside the Vidhan Sabha at Chandigarh to submit his resignation. The Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chad Gupta has accepted the resignation.

His resignation comes a day after the massive farmers' rally-turned-into-ruckus in Delhi.

In the letter to the Speaker, Chautala had slammed the government for imposing the "black laws" on farmers in an "undemocratic way" and said the farming community in the entire country is opposing these legislations.

On 11 January, Chautala had offered his conditional resignation from the state Assembly in support of the agitating farmers. In a letter, Chautala had said if the Centre doesn't take back three farm laws by 26 January then his letter should be considered as his resignation from the state assembly.

A three-time MLA from the Ellenabad seat, Chautala is from a party that counts farmers among as a key vote base.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of New Delhi since 26 November last year against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

