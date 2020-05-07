An inmate of Agra Central jail has been found coronavirus positive, Senior Superintendent of the jail informed the Director General (Prison), in a letter today. 14 other inmates who came in the contact with him have been quarantined.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 2,998 cases of COVID-19, including 60 fatalities and 1130 discharged cases.

Agra district has a total tally of 668 and as many as 35 more patients were declared cured of the infection and discharged from hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees that monitors the coronavirus situation in the state.

The officials were seen sitting a few feet away from each other, thereby maintaining social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the nationwide count of cases has reached 52,952, including 15,267 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,783 deaths.

