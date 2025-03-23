‘Innocent people hounded’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on ‘miseries’ faced by actress after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Saturday recounted the horrors the actress had to face amid the controversies surrounding her late boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Chakraborty, who dated Rajput at the time he died by suicide, faced the blame for driving him to conduct the act. She was held responsible by social media for the actor's death, even though there was no evidence of her involvement found. She was sent to a 27-day custody in the case.

Maneshinde's comments came after the CBI filed two separate closure reports related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Due to the (Covid-19) pandemic, every one was glued to the television and social media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities,” Maneshinde said in a statement.

He recounted the “untold miseries” the actress had to go through after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

“Rhea Chakraborty had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail,” the lawyer said.

“We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case,” the advocate said in a statement.

Maneshinde added that the amount of “false narrative in social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020. He was 34 at the time of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI files closure report The CBI has filed closure reports related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, one in the abetment to suicide case filed by his father, and another by the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against his sisters.

The CBI investigated the two separate cases -- filed by KK Singh with Patna Police accusing Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off ₹15 crore from the actor's accounts; and the second filed by Chakraborty in Bandra accusing Rajput's sisters of giving medicines to him on the basis of bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

In the case filed before Bandra Police, which was later taken over by the CBI, Chakraborty had alleged that Rajput died five days after these medicines were wrongly prescribed to him.

