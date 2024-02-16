News
Innovation fund likely for co-op lenders to foster farm entrepreneurs
Summary
- No specific size or outlay for the fund has been recommended; the ministry of cooperation will take a call on the size
New Delhi: A committee charged with drafting a new national cooperation policy has recommended that a national innovation fund be set up to encourage entrepreneurship in primary agricultural credit societies (PACs), a member of the committee said.
