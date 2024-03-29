Innovative startup entrepreneurs struggle to identify target market: Kunal Shah
Entrepreneurs often struggle with recognizing their profit and revenue pools and assessing the market they are going after, Cred CEO Kunal Shah said in a fireside chat at the Mint Investment Summit.
Bengaluru: In a maturing market like India where new innovative businesses take time to become profitable, the biggest problem is entrepreneurs often get stuck in identifying and understanding their total addressable market, Fintech unicorn Cred's CEO Kunal Shah said in a fireside chat at the Mint Investment Summit.