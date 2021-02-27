This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Innovator Sonam Wangchuk develops solar heated tent for Army personnel
2 min read.08:37 PM ISTPTI
Srinagar: Innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, the real life Phunsukh Wangdu of Bollywood blockbuster '3 Idiots', has developed an eco-friendly solar heated tent that Army personnel can use in extremely cold places like Siachen and Galwan valley in the Ladakh region.
Wangchuk, who has many environment-friendly innovations to his name, said the solar-heated military tent, besides saving on use of fossil fuel and its ill effects on the environment, increases the safety of the military personnel.
"This tent uses the solar energy trapped during day time to keep the soldiers' sleeping chamber warm during night. Since there is no use of fossil fuel, it saves on money and also is emission-free," he said.
The innovator said the temperature inside the sleeping chamber of the military tent can be increased or decreased by corresponding increase or decrease in insulation layers.
"The sleeping chamber has four layers of insulation and it gave a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius at a time when outside temperature was minus 14 degrees Celsius. The number of layers can be reduced for warmer places," he added.
Wangchuk said the temperature inside the tent should not be too cozy as the soldiers have to be ready to fight the enemy in the open where temperature can be as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius in places like Galwan valley.
While Wangchuk extensively referred to last year's India-China stand off in Ladakh, he said he had made an earlier version of solar heated tent 15 years ago for shepherds who were engaged in rearing of Pashmina goats which produce high quality Cashmere wool.
Referring to new prototype, Wangchuk said the tent is portable and can accommodate 10 soldiers.