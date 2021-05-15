Inoculation of frontline and healthcare workers in Delhi below national average

"(The figure in) Rajasthan is 95 per cent, Madhya Pradesh is 96 per cent, Chhattisgarh is 99 per cent and Delhi is 78 per cent. It is 10-11 per cent below the (national) average. It should be improved. It (Delhi) is a limited area, limited population and (it is) well-connected. We appeal that states work to raise it," he said.