Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Inoculation of frontline and healthcare workers in Delhi below national average: Centre

Inoculation of frontline and healthcare workers in Delhi below national average: Centre

Premium
Inoculation of frontline and healthcare workers in Delhi below national average
1 min read . 10:21 PM IST PTI

  • In Gujarat, the inoculation of frontline workers with a single dose is 93 per cent, Rajasthan is 91 per cent, MP is 90 per cent which is well above the average
  • Delhi is about 80 per cent, just below average. Every state should try to ensure 100 per cent coverage

The inoculation of frontline and healthcare workers against coronavirus in Delhi is less than the national average, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog V K Paul said on Saturday.

The inoculation of frontline and healthcare workers against coronavirus in Delhi is less than the national average, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog V K Paul said on Saturday.

Responding to a question in a media briefing, Paul said the overall coverage of single-dose for healthcare workers is 89 per cent.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Responding to a question in a media briefing, Paul said the overall coverage of single-dose for healthcare workers is 89 per cent.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"(The figure in) Rajasthan is 95 per cent, Madhya Pradesh is 96 per cent, Chhattisgarh is 99 per cent and Delhi is 78 per cent. It is 10-11 per cent below the (national) average. It should be improved. It (Delhi) is a limited area, limited population and (it is) well-connected. We appeal that states work to raise it," he said.

Similarly, the overall coverage for frontline workers is 82 per cent.

In Gujarat, the inoculation of frontline workers with a single dose is 93 per cent, Rajasthan is 91 per cent, MP is 90 per cent which is well above the average.

“Delhi is about 80 per cent, just below average. Every state should try to ensure 100 per cent coverage," Paul said.

The Delhi government has been critical of the Centre's vaccination policy. It has also been complaining that the Centre has not been giving it enough vaccines for inoculation.

Last month, the Centre, in a letter to the Principal Secretary (Health) of Delhi, pointed out that there have been serious lapses in registration of beneficiaries by the VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro & Allied Sciences) located at Nehru Nagar area in the Northeast district of Delhi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

COVID-19 second wave hits tribal areas in Odisha

3 min read . 10:28 PM IST
Premium

Centre launches GST refund drive

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
Premium

No home isolation in rural areas and slums in urban areas of Karnataka: Govt

3 min read . 09:52 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19: These Indian states impose fresh curbs, extend lockdowns amid surge. Full list

5 min read . 10:23 PM IST

VIMHANS has been found to register beneficiaries below the age of 45 years as healthcare workers and frontline workers, and vaccinate them, the ministry said. PTI PR SMN SMN

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!