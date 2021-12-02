MUMBAI: Retail prices of cement, up an average ₹10-15 per bag pan-India since August, are likely to go up another ₹15-20 over the next few months, touching record high of ₹400 this fiscal because of rising cost of key raw materials such as coal and diesel, Crisil said on Thursday.

High input cost will, however, weigh on the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of cement makers, pulling them down ₹100- 150 per tonne, the ratings agency said in its report on the sector.

Cement sales are expected to rise 11-13% year-on-year (YoY) in FY22, albeit on a low base, according to the agency. This will largely offset the impact of cost pressure on cash accruals and keep credit profiles stable.

A Crisil Ratings analysis of 17 cement companies, which have a volume market share of 75% in India, has also indicated the same.

According to Isha Chaudhary, director, CRISIL Research, “Cement volume growth will be driven by demand revival across segments--infrastructure, housing and industrial--as the impact of Covid-19 wanes. Cement demand saw a robust growth of over 20% in the first half this fiscal, but should moderate to 3-5% in the second half, primarily because of a high-base effect, translating to 11-13% growth for this fiscal."

At the regional level, southern India witnessed the steepest hike of ₹54 per bag month-on-month in October, followed by a ₹20 per bag increase in central India.

The north saw a hike of ₹12 riding, while in the west, which is the key outbound region for the south, prices rose by ₹10 per bag. Eastern India saw a moderate increase of ₹5 per bag. But the entire hike in retail cement prices would not reflect in the realisations of cement makers as sales to cost-conscious, non-retail channels would increase in the second half of the fiscal. Consequently, pan-India cement realisations are seen up 7-8% YoY, or ₹350-400 per tonne this fiscal.

The recent rally in prices of imported coal, up more than 120% YoY in the first half, and petcoke (up 80%) is likely to increase power and fuel costs by ₹350-400 per tonne (up 40% YoY) this fiscal, as a large part of the cost inflation is yet to be absorbed. Energy-efficiency measures such as increasing use of alternative fuel source, stocking inventory for a quarter, and long-term contracts, though, will shield the industry from the full impact of the cost hike.

Freight costs are also likely to increase ₹50-75 per tonne, up 5% on year, despite factoring in the recent excise duty cut on diesel by the Centre and states.

Ankit Kedia, associate director, CRISIL Ratings Ltd, said, “While the cost pressure may gradually abate given the softening of coal and diesel prices from October levels, it will take 2-3 quarters to meaningfully reflect in the cost of production. Therefore, the operating profitability of cement makers, or Ebitda per tonne, is expected to moderate by ₹100-150, or by 300-400 basis points, this fiscal. Absolute profits, however, won’t be affected as higher volume will offset the impact of moderation in margins."

Consequently, healthy cash accruals, low gearing, and high liquidity will keep the balance sheets of cement makers strong and debt protection metrics stable, thereby sustaining their credit profiles.

Any significant increase in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the new Omicron variant can affect the ongoing economic recovery and will thus bear watching, Crisil said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.