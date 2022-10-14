INS Arihant test fires submarine launched ballistic missile

New Delhi: India on Friday successfully test-fired a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) from INS Arihant, the defence ministry said in a statement.
New Delhi: India on Friday successfully test-fired a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) from INS Arihant, the defence ministry said in a statement.
The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy, it said. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated.
The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy, it said. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated.
“The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability," the defence ministry said.
“The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability," the defence ministry said.
A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence‘ that underpins its ‘No First Use’ commitment.
A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence‘ that underpins its ‘No First Use’ commitment.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.