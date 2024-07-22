INS Brahmaputra, an Indian Navy warship, was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, when it caught fire on Sunday, 21 July. According to Indian Navy, the warship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side." Indian Navy informed.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Indian Navy stated that the fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of July 21 while the ship was undergoing refit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A junior sailor is missing, Indian Navy mentioned. “All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress." the navy said.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident.

The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further, follow-on actions, including sanitisation checks for assessment of the residual risk of fire were carried out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of 21 Jul 24 while she was undergoing refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of 22 Jul 24." Indian Navy informed.

"Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out, said Indian Navy.

INS Brahmaputra Commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 2000, INS Brahmaputra marks the debut of the indigenous 'Brahmaputra' class guided missile frigate. This formidable vessel is operated by a dedicated crew comprising 40 officers and 330 sailors, showcasing India's naval prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defense technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ship is fitted with a medium range, close range and anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and torpedo launchers. The ship has a wide array of sensors covering all facets of maritime warfare and is capable of operating Seaking and Chetak helicopters.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!