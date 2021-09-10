India is all set to launch its first nuclear-missile tracking ship--INS Dhruv today. It will be India's first naval vessel that is capable of tracking nuclear missiles at a long-range, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The INS Dhruv could provide early warning of attacks by ballistic missiles launched from Pakistan and China. The satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship was known by the code designation VC-11184. The 10,00 tonnes vessel would play a key role in advancing India's presence in the Indo-Pacific region, the daily added.