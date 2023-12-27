INS Imphal was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Imphal will boost India's maritime power. He said the induction of INS Imphal into the Indian Navy shows India's self-reliance in the defence sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was "proud moment for India as INS Imphal" was commissioned into the India Navy. "It epitomises our naval excellence and engineering prowess. Compliments to everyone involved in this milestone for Aatmanirbharta. We shall keep securing our seas and strengthening our nation," the Prime Minister said in a post on X. Here's all you need to know about INS Imphal INS Imphal is the third of the four 'Project 15 Bravo Visakhapatnam class' guided missile destroyers. The fourth will be named INS Surat. INS Imphal is among "the most technologically advanced guided missile destroyers in the world". It was launched and "christened" as 'Imphal" on April 20, 2019. It was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20, 2023. The Indian Navy said INS Imphal is a "torch bearer of India's vision for Amrit Kaal". It has advanced indigenous design and modular construction.

"The ship measures 163m in length, and 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is amongst the most potent warships built in India. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots," the government said in a press release.

Before its induction into the Indian Navy, the INS Imphal warship underwent "comprehensive" and "fine machinery" trials. It is capable of launching the BrahMos cruise missile, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile.

View Full Image A navy personnel clicks a photo of a woman in front of the Indian Navy’s latest Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer ‘INS Imphal’ during its Commissioning Ceremony, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

At the event on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh said one of the specialties of INS Imphal is that it is made in India — from conceptualisation of design to construction. “With 75 per cent indigenous content, enhanced stealth features and state-of-the-art equipment, the INS Imphal will further strengthen India's maritime power and safeguard national interests," the government said.

Rajnath Singh said a BrahMos Missile has been installed in INS Imphal by the BrahMos Aerospace. The ship is also equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical warfare conditions.

"It is armed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) rocket launchers and Torpedo launchers, ASW helicopters, radars, sonar and Electronic Warfare systems," the government said.

View Full Image Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Commissioning Ceremony of Indian Navy’s latest Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer ‘INS Imphal’, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also seen. (ANI)

"The ship successfully completed the first-ever test-firing of extended range Brahmos missile prior to its commissioning, making it ‘weapon-ready’," Rajnath Singh said. "Many startups have been part of its manufacturing...inputs were also received from MSMEs," Singh added.

According to the defence ministry, INS Imphal has a total complement of about 315 personnel and is commanded by Captain KK Choudhury, a Gunnery and Missiles specialist.

View Full Image In this photograph taken on December 22, 2023, sailors inspect the Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers of the INS IMPHAL (Yard 12706), the third stealth guided missile destroyer of Project 15B, ahead of its commissioning into the Indian Navy, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. (AFP)

Importance of INS Imphal

Rajnath Singh said INS Imphal reflects upon India's growing maritime power. "I am confident that in the Indo-Pacific region, INS Imphal will further strengthen our principle of “Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya (One who controls the sea is all powerful)".

Singh emphasised "human geography" and said, "If you look at it from the perspective of international goods trade...because of the Himalayas in the north, and because of the hostile behaviour of Pakistan in the west, our trade is not much possible from there. Most of our goods trade comes through the sea."

View Full Image Indian Navy’s latest Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer ‘INS Imphal’ during its Commissioning Ceremony, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

“India plays the role of a Net Security Provider in the entire Indian Ocean Region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights. For this, together with our friendly countries, we will keep the sea lanes secure. We have full confidence in the ability and strength of our Navy," said Rajnath Singh.

What's in the name?

INS Imphal is the first warship named after a city from the northeast. Rajnath Singh stressed the significance of the name of INS Imphal. "It can be said that the glory of North-South, East-West, everywhere is included in INS Imphal," he said. He even explained how.

"The name of this INS has been kept on the name of the city Imphal, which reflects the glory of the northeast. Its sanction was done in Delhi, which is in north India. The project under which INS Imphal comes, — 15B project — involves India's four big cities — Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal, and Surat," Singh said.

He added, "INS Imphal comes under the Visakhapatnam class which represents south India. It was built by Mazagon Dock shipbuilders which is located in Mumbai — in East India. It can be said that INS Imphal has the "majesty" of the North, South, East West of India, which reflects upon the unity and integrity of the country."

