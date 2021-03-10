Subscribe
INS Karanj, India's 3rd Scorpene submarine, commissioned by Indian Navy

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh (5L) poses for a group photograph with Indian Navy officers during the commissioning ceremony of INS Karanj submarine into the Indian Navy, in Mumbai on March 10, 2021
Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Navy has inducted two submarines of the same class—the INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi—from Mazagaon Docks Limited (MDL’s) where the INS Karanj was also built.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its third Scorpene-class submarine—the INS Karanj—in Mumbai. A Scorpene submarine is a class of diesel-electric attack submarines designed by France’s Naval Group and is being manufactured by Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its third Scorpene-class submarine—the INS Karanj—in Mumbai. A Scorpene submarine is a class of diesel-electric attack submarines designed by France’s Naval Group and is being manufactured by Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai.

The Navy has inducted two submarines of the same class—the INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi—from MDL where the INS Karanj was also built.

The Navy has inducted two submarines of the same class—the INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi—from MDL where the INS Karanj was also built.

A total of six submarines are to be built at the MDL. These were the Scorpene-class submarines ordered by India in 2005 with MDL being the licensed builder of the SSK class submarine in collaboration with France’s Naval Group in Mumbai. INS Karanj would form part of the Western Naval Command’s Submarine fleet and would be another potent part of the Command’s arsenal.

The diesel-electric attack submarines have been built under MDL’s Project-75 in collaboration with the French firm.

Trials of two – the Vela and Vagir – are underway while the construction of sixth Vagsheer is under way.

The Scorpene Submarines are one of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world. These platforms are equipped with the latest technologies in the world. The submarine has superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels and ability to launch crippling attacks with precision-guided weapons on board. The attacks can be launched with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, while underwater or on surface.

The stealth features give it an edge unmatched by most submarines, while it is also designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a naval task force, the MDL said.

The induction of Karanj is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also is a reflection of MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard of the world.

