INS Khanjar rescues Indian fishermen stranded in Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu coast
On July 28, the Indian Navy's vessel, INS Khanjar, successfully rescued 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded in the Bay of Bengal, approximately 130 nautical miles away from the Tamil Nadu coast.

The fishermen had been in distress for over two days, facing challenging weather conditions, lack of fuel, provisions, and engine breakdown. Thanks to the timely intervention of the Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, they were safely brought back to Chennai harbour, ANI reported.

A research vessel belonging to the Government of India earlier encountered technical issues while sailing between Goa and Karwar, leaving its 28-member crew and 8 scientists, totaling 36 people, stranded onboard. Swift action was taken by the Indian Coast Guard team to rescue the stranded individuals and bring them to safety.

Also Read: India hands over INS Kirpan to Vietnam in landmark move

The vessel, according to DIG Coast Guard KL Arun, declared distress around 3 PM on July 26 when it faced a complete power blackout and lost propulsion. In response to the distress call, the Coast Guard promptly dispatched their ships to the scene. The first rescue ship reached the distressed vessel by 5 PM, and the second ship arrived later in the night.

Given the vessel's significance as a crucial national asset for research purposes, the rescue operation took utmost priority. Fortunately, all 36 passengers on board are safe, and they are being brought back towards Goa for further assistance and care.

Also Read: Indian Navy showcases maritime power with twin-carrier operations in Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard's swift and efficient response ensured the successful rescue of the research vessel and its crew, averting any potential risks or further complications.

During the Navy Day 2022 celebrations, the INS Khanjar, a Guided Missile Corvette, made an impressive port call to Kolkata on November 27-20. As part of this momentous occasion, the ship graciously opened its doors to visitors at Kidderpore Docks, SMPT, on November 18-19.

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST
