INS Mahendragiri: All you need to know about Navy’s sixth Project 17A stealth frigate, to be commissioned on July 11

The Indian Navy is set to commission its sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, INS Mahendragiri (F38), at Visakhapatnam on 11 Jul 2026. Named after the majestic Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the frigate embodies resilience, strength, and unwavering resolve.

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According to a Ministry of Defence release, Mahendragiri, the first Indian Naval warship to bear this name, is truly sui generis.

“She is now poised to forge a distinguished legacy and add another proud chapter to India’s maritime history,” the release said.

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INS Mahendragiri INS Mahendragiri was designed in-house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A stealth frigate, exemplifies India’s growing expertise in indigenous warship design and construction.

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It was the fourth stealth frigate built by MDL under Project-17A and was delivered to the Indian Navy on 30 April 2026. The Nilgiri class warship is expected to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy and contribute to strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.

INS Mahendragiri is powered by a modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling high-speed operations with exceptional endurance across the full spectrum of maritime missions

The advanced warship also incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature, and a high degree of automation.

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Project-17A Project 17A frigates are versatile multi-mission platforms designed to address current and emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

P17A ships are fitted with an advanced weapon and sensor suite as compared to the P17 (Shivalik-class). The potent weapon and sensor suite comprises anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare systems.

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Mahendragiri is the sixth P17A ship to be delivered to the Indian Navy in the span of less than 17 months from the delivery of the first P17A (Nilgiri) by MDSL on 20 December 2024.

‘Aatmanirbhar’ stealth frigate With over 75 per cent indigenous content, Mahendragiri exemplifies the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Her construction has brought together a vast network of Indian industries, including numerous Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), generating employment while strengthening the nation’s defence industrial base.

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Weapon systems onboard INS Mahendragiri The frigate is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, comprehensive anti-submarine warfare systems, and an integrated Combat Management System. Capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine operations, Mahendragiri is equally suited for maritime security, power projection, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Search and Rescue (SAR), and sustained presence missions.

The commissioning of Mahendragiri marks another significant milestone in the successful execution of the Project 17A programme. As successive frigates of the class join the Fleet, they continue to strengthen the Indian Navy’s combat capability while reinforcing India’s position as a leading indigenous warship-building nation.

“As India continues to strengthen its role as the Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Mahendragiri will serve as a formidable force multiplier, safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and contributing to a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the Defence Ministry release said.

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Key Takeaways INS Mahendragiri significantly enhances the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The frigate supports India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative with over 75% indigenous content.

Commissioning Mahendragiri marks a major milestone in the successful execution of Project 17A.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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