INS Mormugao launch today. 5 things to know about guided missile destroyer ship

INS Mormugao launch today. 5 things to know about guided missile destroyer ship2 min read . 12:39 PM IST
- INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau
A historic day for the Indian Navy today as IND Mormugao was commissioned in Mumbai in the presence Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries on Sunday. INS Mormugao is a P15B indigenously made stealth-guided missile destroyer ship. The warship is packed with a plethora of sophisticated sensors, modern radar and weapons systems such as surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles, according to the Indian Navy.n the presence of
India has been focusing on bolstering its maritime capability with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China's growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.
With a clear focus on indigenisation and self-reliance, 42 out of the 44 ships and submarines under construction are being built in the Indian shipyards, the Navy said.
China is vying for influence in the strategic Indian Ocean region with substantial investments in ports and infrastructure investments in several countries, including Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
