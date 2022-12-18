INS Mormugao launch today. 5 things to know about guided missile destroyer ship

A historic day for the Indian Navy today as IND Mormugao was commissioned in Mumbai in the presence Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries on Sunday. INS Mormugao is a P15B indigenously made stealth-guided missile destroyer ship. The warship is packed with a plethora of sophisticated sensors, modern radar and weapons systems such as surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles, according to the Indian Navy.n the presence of

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}