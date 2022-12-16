INS Mormugao to be commissioned by Rajnath Singh on Sunday

NEW DELHI: INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth guided missile destroyer, is scheduled to be commissioned to the Indian Navy by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard on Mumbai on Sunday.
“The event marks the formal induction into the Navy of the second of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai," the Ministry of Defence said.
The warship measures 163m in length, 17 m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonne and can be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India.
It is propelled by four powerful gas turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).
The defence ministry said the INS Mormugao is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as surface-to-surface missile and surface-to-air missiles and is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.
The ship’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and the ASW helicopters. The ship is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.
A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation of approximately 75% incorporated in the production, accentuating our national objective of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.
“Some of the major indigenised equipment / system onboard Mormugao include Surface to Surface and Surface to Air Missiles, Torpedo Tubes and Launchers, Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers, Super Rapid Gun Mount besides, Combat Management System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System and Bow mounted SONAR," the ministry said.
Major OEMs as well as small MSMEs such as BEL, L&T, Godrej, Marine Electrical Brahmos, Technico, Kineco, Jeet & Jeet, Sushma Marine, Techno Process, etc. have all contributed in making of the mighty Mormugao.
With a clear focus on indigenisation and self-reliance 42 of the 44 ships and submarines under construction are being built in Indian shipyards, enhancing efforts for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. In addition, AoN has been accorded for 55 ships and submarines which will all be constructed in Indian Shipyards.
Named after the historic port city of Goa, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on 19 December 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from the Portuguese rule.
“Her commissioning now on Sunday on the eve of the Goa Liberation Day will further augment the Indian Navy’s mobility, reach and flexibility towards accomplishment of its role and tasks in the Indian Ocean and beyond," it added.
