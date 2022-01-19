The Colaba police station in Mumbai on Wednesday registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the death of three naval personnel, who lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police have said

The Indian Navy officials, in their statement, informed that "in an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship's crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage," the officials said.

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly," Indian Navy officials further added.

On Tuesday, three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured in an explosion on-board the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at 4.30 pm, they added.

The ship's crew responded immediately and brought the situation under control quickly, it added. "Three sailors have been killed and 11 injured due to the incident. The names (of the victims) will be made public after informing the families about the incident," a senior official said.

As per the Navy's statement, no major "material damage" was reported. INS Ranvir is a destroyer ship. "It was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to the base port shortly," the Navy said.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident, the statement added. In August 2013, explosions on-board INS Sindhurakshak had claimed the lives of 18 sailors and caused the submarine to sink in the Mumbai harbour.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.