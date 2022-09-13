INS Satpura, P-8I in Australia to participate in multinational naval exercise

During the harbour phase of the exercise, the ship’s crew will engage in operational planning interactions and sports activities with participating navies
New Delhi: INS Satpura and P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft have arrived in Darwin in Australia to participate in a multinational naval exercise, Kakadu, being hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, India’s defence ministry said in a statement.
The two-week-long exercise, both in harbour and sea, involves ships and maritime aircraft from 14 navies.