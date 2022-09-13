Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  INS Satpura, P-8I in Australia to participate in multinational naval exercise

INS Satpura, P-8I in Australia to participate in multinational naval exercise

INS Satpura, P-8I in Australia to participate in multinational naval exercise. (File Photo: AP)
1 min read . 05:36 PM ISTSaurav Anand

During the harbour phase of the exercise, the ship’s crew will engage in operational planning interactions and sports activities with participating navies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: INS Satpura and P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft have arrived in Darwin in Australia to participate in a multinational naval exercise, Kakadu, being hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, India’s defence ministry said in a statement.

The two-week-long exercise, both in harbour and sea, involves ships and maritime aircraft from 14 navies.

During the harbour phase of the exercise, the ship’s crew will engage in operational planning interactions and sports activities with participating navies, as per the statement.

