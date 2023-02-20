INS Sumedha visits Abu Dhabi to participate in IDEX and NAVDEX 23

NEW DELHI : Indian Naval Ship Sumedha arrived at Abu Dhabi, UAE on 20 February 2023 to participate in NAVDEX 23 (Naval Defence Exhibition) and IDEX 23 (International Defence Exhibition), scheduled from 20 to 24 February 2023, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ship’s participation in two leading regional naval and defence exhibitions will showcase the strengths of India’s indigenous ship building and underscore the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’.

INS Sumedha is the third ship of the indigenously built Saryu class Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPV) and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 07 March 2014.

Built indigenously at Goa Shipyard Limited, she is fitted with an impressive array of weapons and sensors, can carry an integral helicopter and boasts of long endurance.

“A highly potent platform that can be deployed for a variety of operational missions, she bears testimony to the capabilities of the Indian ship building industry. Her participation in a marquee event conducted by UAE also highlights the close strategic and cultural relations between India and UAE," the defence ministry said.

Defence relations between the two nations were elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ during the visit of then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and present UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in January 2017 as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited UAE for the fourth time in June 2022 to advance the elevate the relationship to a higher pedestal.

To enhance interoperability between the two navies, the inaugural edition of Indian Navy-UAE Navy bilateral exercise, Zayed Talwar, was conducted in March 2018, with the last edition being in August 2021.

Indian Naval ships have made regular port calls at UAE to promote maritime cooperation. The Deployment of the Sumedha to Abu Dhabi is a step in the same direction.