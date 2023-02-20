INS Sumedha visits Abu Dhabi to participate in IDEX and NAVDEX 23
- The ship’s participation in two leading regional naval and defence exhibitions will showcase the strengths of India’s indigenous ship building and underscore the prime minister’s vision of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’
NEW DELHI : Indian Naval Ship Sumedha arrived at Abu Dhabi, UAE on 20 February 2023 to participate in NAVDEX 23 (Naval Defence Exhibition) and IDEX 23 (International Defence Exhibition), scheduled from 20 to 24 February 2023, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
