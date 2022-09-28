OPEN APP
INS Sunayna participates in combined maritime forces exercise in Seychelles
New Delhi: The Indian Naval Ship Sunayna participated in the capacity-building exercise Operation Southern Readiness conducted by Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) at Seychelles during September 24-27, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Indian Navy was welcomed to the CMF by Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, US NAVCENT. This is the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in CMF exercise.

As part of the interactive sessions attended by representatives of the participating countries, a training lecture on Maritime Domain Awareness was conducted by the Indian Navy, added the release.

A live demonstration on Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) operations was also conducted onboard HMS Montrose led by the Seychelles Special forces with close support from the Indian Naval team.

The event was coordinated as part of the distinguished visitor’s demonstration and witnessed by Wavel Ramkalawan, the president of the Republic of Seychelles and senior officials of member countries of CMF. The participation of the Indian Navy in the joint exercise was highly appreciated, said the release.

