INS Sunayna participates in combined maritime forces exercise in Seychelles
28 Sep 2022
This is the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in Combined Maritime Forces exercise at Seychelles
New Delhi: The Indian Naval Ship Sunayna participated in the capacity-building exercise Operation Southern Readiness conducted by Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) at Seychelles during September 24-27, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.