INS Sunayna participates in Operation Southern Readiness

The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from USA, Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and ship participation from UK, Spain & India
New Delhi: INS Sunayna entered Port Victoria Seychelles on 24 September to participate in the annual training exercise Operation Southern Readiness of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
According to the ministry, this not only reinforces the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region but also marks the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in CMF exercise.
The ship is scheduled to participate as associate partner in capacity building exercises being conducted by CMF.
