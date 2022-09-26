Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  INS Sunayna participates in Operation Southern Readiness

INS Sunayna participates in Operation Southern Readiness

INS Sunayna entered Port Victoria Seychelles on 24 September to participate in the annual training exercise Operation Southern Readiness of Combined Maritime Forces (File Photo)
1 min read . 01:05 PM ISTSaurav Anand

The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from USA, Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and ship participation from UK, Spain & India

New Delhi: INS Sunayna entered Port Victoria Seychelles on 24 September to participate in the annual training exercise Operation Southern Readiness of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

According to the ministry, this not only reinforces the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region but also marks the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in CMF exercise.

The ship is scheduled to participate as associate partner in capacity building exercises being conducted by CMF.

“The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from USA, Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and ship participation from UK, Spain & India," the ministry said.

During her port call, professional interactions with participating nations are planned.

