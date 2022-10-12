INS Tarkash reaches South Africa to participate in IBSAMAR

New Delhi: INS Tarkash reached Port Grequhrea, also known as Port Elizabeth in South Africa to participate in the seventh edition of IBSAMAR, a joint multinational maritime exercise among Indian, Brazilian and South African Navies from 10 - 12 October, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The harbour phase of IBSAMAR VII includes professional exchanges such as damage control and fire-fighting drills, VBSS/cross boarding lectures and interaction among special forces.
The Indian Navy is represented by the Teg class guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and the personnel from the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS).
The Joint Maritime Exercise will strengthen maritime security, joint operational training, sharing of best practices and building interoperability to address common maritime threats, it said.
The previous edition of IBSAMAR (IBSAMAR VI) was conducted off Simons Town, South Africa from 1 to 13 October, 2018.
