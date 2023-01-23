INS Vagir, fifth submarine of Kalvari class, commissioned into Indian Navy3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:54 PM IST
- The six Scorpene Class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd-Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France
NEW DELHI : The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the chief guest for the ceremony.
