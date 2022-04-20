The submarine was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. Post-launch, the submarine will undergo a comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for more than a year to ensure that it is fully combat-worthy. Named after sandfish, a deadly deep water sea predator of the Indian Ocean, the first submarine 'Vagsheer' was commissioned in December 1974. It was decommissioned in April 1997. The new submarine is the latest incarnation of its earlier version, as according to naval parlance a ship never ceases to exist.