Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned in 2022: Rajnath

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned in 2022: Rajnath

Premium
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives for his visit onboard Indigenous Aircraft Carrier
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Livemint

In a statement to the media after reviewing the progress made in the construction of the IAC, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) will be commissioned next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday. The Carrier will be christened INS Vikrant on commissioning.

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) will be commissioned next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday. The Carrier will be christened INS Vikrant on commissioning.

In a statement to the media after reviewing the progress made in the construction of the IAC, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In a statement to the media after reviewing the progress made in the construction of the IAC, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Commissioning of this IAC next year would be a befitting tribute to India's 75th year of India's independence", he said.

Singh visited the IAC being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!