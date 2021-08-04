INS Vikrant leaves port for maiden sea trials. Watch video

Indian Navy shared images and videos as the aircraft carrier took to sea for the first time. "Proud & historic day for India as the reincarnated Vikrant sails for her maiden sea trials today, in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor’s key role in victory in the 1971 war Largest & most complex warship ever to be designed & built in India. Many more will follow..."

