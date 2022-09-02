INS Vikrant has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs
INS Vikrant, India's largest ship ever built in the country's maritime history will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, at 9:30 am. PM Modi will commission INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard. During the event, PM Modi will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past. The Navy had earlier said the new insignia will be befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.
INS Vikrant will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade had said earlier.
He said the aircraft landing trials on board INS Vikrant will begin in November and they will be completed by mid-2023. According to him, MiG-29K jets will operate from the warship for the first few years.
INS Vikrant-Here's all you need to know about the first indigenous aircraft carrier
1. The warship has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs.
2. Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, and built by public sector undertaking Cochin Shipyard Limited, the carrier is christened after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war with Pakistan.
3. Vikrant means victorious and gallant. The foundation for IAC was established in April 2005 by ceremonial Steel Cutting.
4. The first phase of ship construction was completed with its successful launch in August 2013.
5. The 262 m long and 62 m wide Vikrant displaces approximately 43000 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with endurance of 7500 nautical miles.
6. INS Vikarant has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.
7. INS Vikrant also has a full-fledged medical complex with the latest equipment including physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories, and isolation ward.
8. It would be capable of operating air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
9. INS Vikrant has been built for ₹20,000 crore.
10. With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, China, and France, having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.
