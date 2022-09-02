INS Vikrant, India's largest ship ever built in the country's maritime history will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, at 9:30 am. PM Modi will commission INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard. During the event, PM Modi will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past. The Navy had earlier said the new insignia will be befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

