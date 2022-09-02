INS Vikrant: PM Modi unveils new Naval Ensign

Naval Ensigns are flags that naval ships or formations bear to denote nationality. The current Indian Naval Ensign consists of a St. George's Cross -- a red cross with white background.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new Naval Ensign that draws inspiration from the seal of great Indian emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also commissioned INS Vikrant, India's largest ship ever built in the country's maritime history, at the Cochin Shipyard.
Naval Ensigns are flags that naval ships or formations bear to denote nationality. The current Indian Naval Ensign consists of a St. George's Cross -- a red cross with white background.
The new Naval Ensign depicts steadfastness, the octagonal shape represents the eight directions symbolizing multi-directional reach of the Indian Navy. The Navy had earlier said the new insignia will be befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.
The Navy has got a new insignia without the Saint George's cross which has been there on its flag since the Britishers put it during the pre-independence era. The cross symbol was removed from the flag during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 2001 and 2004 but was again brought back after Sonia Gandhi-led UPA came back to power.
Officials had earlier informed that the government has chosen new Naval Ensign from around 10 different designs that have been given to them by the naval headquarters, however, the suggestions range from depicting 11 waves on the flag representing 11 different coastal states.
They said that there was also a suggestion about including a sign from the times of the ancient navies of India which included the Cholas and later the Marathas.
PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant
The Prime Minister has also commissioned the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. He received the Guard of Honour as he arrived for the Commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant in Kerala.
Modi has described September 2 as a "landmark day for India's efforts to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector" as the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier has been commissioned.
Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features.
It has a large amount of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country- BEL, BHEL, GRSE, Keltron, Kirloskar, Larsen & Toubro, Wartsila India etc. as well as over 100 MSMEs. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.
With Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations (the US, Russia, France, the UK and China) having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.
