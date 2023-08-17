'INS Vindhyagiri': 10 things to know about India's technologically advanced Project 17A Frigate1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu to launch INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata; part of Project 17A program with improved features.
President Droupadi Murmu will launch 'INS Vindhyagiri' in Kolkata today, August 17, Thursday, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), the Indian Navy said in an official statement.
Apart from this, the President will also launch 'My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal' Campaign under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', organized by Brahma Kumaris at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.
1) Vindhyagiri, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17A program, as per PTI reports.
2) These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.
4) ‘Vindhyagiri’, a technologically advanced Frigate, pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.
5) The old Vindhyagiri in its nearly 31 years of service from July 1981 to Jun 2012, had witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises, PTI reported.
6) The newly christened Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.
7) Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) and three ships by GRSE are under construction. The project's first five ships have been launched by the MDL and GRSE between 2019 and 2022.
8) Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organization for all warship design activities, the Navy said as quoted by PTI.
9) A substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships are from indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Navy added.
10) The launch of Vindhyagiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force.
(With PTI inputs)
