Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >INS Viraat: Supreme Court stays dismantling of India’s first aircraft carrier
A file photo of INS Viraat.

INS Viraat: Supreme Court stays dismantling of India’s first aircraft carrier

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Supreme Court stays dismantling of India’s first aircraft carrier - INS Viraat
  • INS Viraat, the world's longest-serving warship, was decommissioned by the Indian Navy four years ago.

Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed dismantling of the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat. The apex court was hearing a petition by a firm seeking to convert the ship into a maritime museum and multi-functional adventure centre.

Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed dismantling of the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat. The apex court was hearing a petition by a firm seeking to convert the ship into a maritime museum and multi-functional adventure centre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Saharanpur: Section 144 imposed ahead of mahapanchayat

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST

About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine

2 min read . 01:52 PM IST

PM Modi will reply to President's address in Lok Sabha at 4 pm today

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST

The world is still battling polio. What that warning means for covid-19.

10 min read . 01:50 PM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Saharanpur: Section 144 imposed ahead of mahapanchayat

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST

About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine

2 min read . 01:52 PM IST

PM Modi will reply to President's address in Lok Sabha at 4 pm today

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST

The world is still battling polio. What that warning means for covid-19.

10 min read . 01:50 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In December last year, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought his immediate intervention to grant NOC (no objection certificate) to preserve decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat. She also requested the central government to make the iconic carrier a memorial of India's nationalism, patriotism and pride.

INS Viraat, the world's longest-serving warship, was decommissioned by the Indian Navy four years ago. It was the second centaur-class aircraft carrier that was in service with the Indian Navy for 30 years before being decommissioned in March 2017. There were proposals in the past to preserve it as a maritime museum.

The warship, which was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987, was purchased by Shree Ram Group for a sum of 38.54 crore at an auction in July this year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.