The Indian Navy on Sunday will commission the INS Visakhapatnam at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. INS Visakhapatnam is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B. The ship will be commissioned in the presence of Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh. Commissioning of Vela, the fourth submarine of Project-75 is also scheduled for 25 November.

Here's all you need to know about INS Visakhapatnam:

1. With an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7400 tons, INS Visakhapatnam has been constructed using indigenous steel and is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India.

2. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

3. Visakhapatnam is equipped with an array of weapons a sensors, which include supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced electronic warfare and communication suit.

4. The ship is propelled by a powerful combined gas and gas propulsion which enables her speed of over 30 knots.

5. The ship has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend its reach. The ship boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks, a Combat Management System, and Integrated Platform Management System.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.