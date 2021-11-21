INS Visakhapatnam: Navy to commission missile destroyer ship today. 5 points

The Indian Navy on Sunday will commission the INS Visakhapatnam at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. INS Visakhapatnam is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B. The ship will be commissioned in the presence of Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh. Commissioning of Vela, the fourth submarine of Project-75 is also scheduled for 25 November.

