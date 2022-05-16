NEW DELHI : Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is looking to expand its network of labs to neighbouring countries, with officials of the ministry of external affairs and department of biotechnology (DBT) meeting last week to develop a concerted strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian government officials have chalked out a roadmap on the kind of support India can extend to neighbouring nations in training, capacity building and building facilities as well as carrying out research in India with samples given by these countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the initiative during the second Global covid virtual summit held last Thursday.

“The discussions were done at all levels and it will vary with all the places, said a government official who does not wish to be named.

“For instance, in the past, we have helped Sri Lanka to do genome sequencing because they have some institutions to do this activity. However, Bangladesh might require a proper set-up and computational power as well."

“Some countries may ask for some aspects of things. Maybe they are interested to come and learn in India, then we can bring them to our labs," said the official.

Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) at the Union Ministry of Science & Technology, said, “A meeting was held between DBT and MEA. We have set up a roadmap. This roadmap will allow us to work with all the neighbouring nations in the best possible way they are comfortable with and what all India can provide in terms of fulfilling their requirement."