INSACOG says more experiments needed to assess impact of Covid-19 booster doses

INSACOG said the mention of the booster dose in its previous bulletin was merely a discussion about the potential role of additional dose of Covid-19 vaccines in high-risk populations.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid demands for a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19, India’s top genome scientists had said that a booster dose “may be considered" for people above 40 years. However, just days after favouring a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people above 40 years, INSACOG on Saturday said their recommendation was not for the national immunisation programme as many more scientific experiments are required to assess its impact. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid demands for a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19, India’s top genome scientists had said that a booster dose “may be considered" for people above 40 years. However, just days after favouring a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people above 40 years, INSACOG on Saturday said their recommendation was not for the national immunisation programme as many more scientific experiments are required to assess its impact.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said the mention of the booster dose in its previous bulletin was merely a “discussion about the potential role of additional dose of Covid-19 vaccines in high-risk populations." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said the mention of the booster dose in its previous bulletin was merely a “discussion about the potential role of additional dose of Covid-19 vaccines in high-risk populations." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"Many more scientific experiments are needed to assess the impacts of booster dose, which are being guided and monitored by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC)," said the INSACOG bulletin dated December 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Many more scientific experiments are needed to assess the impacts of booster dose, which are being guided and monitored by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC)," said the INSACOG bulletin dated December 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also made it clear that the recommendations and suggestions regarding vaccines, schedule, and roll-out came under the expressed mandate of NTAGI and NEGVAC.

It also made it clear that the recommendations and suggestions regarding vaccines, schedule, and roll-out came under the expressed mandate of NTAGI and NEGVAC.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had told the Lok Sabha on Friday that a decision on booster doses and vaccines for kids would be taken on the basis of scientific advice and that the focus of the vaccination drive would be to expand the coverage of the second dose.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had told the Lok Sabha on Friday that a decision on booster doses and vaccines for kids would be taken on the basis of scientific advice and that the focus of the vaccination drive would be to expand the coverage of the second dose.

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Covid pandemic, several lawmakers had suggested a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines for the elderly, immunocompromised and health-workers who work in high-risk environments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Covid pandemic, several lawmakers had suggested a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines for the elderly, immunocompromised and health-workers who work in high-risk environments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTAGI is likely to meet next week to assess whether there was adequate data on waning immunity, where the effects of the vaccine wear off over a period of time.

NTAGI is likely to meet next week to assess whether there was adequate data on waning immunity, where the effects of the vaccine wear off over a period of time.

The INSACOG is a network of national testing labs set up by the government to monitor genomic variations of Covid-19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The INSACOG is a network of national testing labs set up by the government to monitor genomic variations of Covid-19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The INSACOG said genomic surveillance will be critical for early detection of the presence of this variant, to enable necessary public health measures.

The INSACOG said genomic surveillance will be critical for early detection of the presence of this variant, to enable necessary public health measures.

It also recommended monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas, and contact tracing of Covid-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas, that has been implemented along with increased testing.

It also recommended monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas, and contact tracing of Covid-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas, that has been implemented along with increased testing.

It noted that genomic surveillance will be critical for early detection of the presence of this variant, to enable necessary public health measures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It noted that genomic surveillance will be critical for early detection of the presence of this variant, to enable necessary public health measures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas, and contact tracing of Covid-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas has been implemented along with increased testing – with sequencing of confirmed cases and possible SGTF based rapid screening, the INSACOG bulletin said.

Monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas, and contact tracing of Covid-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas has been implemented along with increased testing – with sequencing of confirmed cases and possible SGTF based rapid screening, the INSACOG bulletin said.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said despite new challenge of Omicron variant, vaccination remained the most critical tool against Covid-19.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said despite new challenge of Omicron variant, vaccination remained the most critical tool against Covid-19.

“We are fortunate that we have the tool (vaccination) in plenty and there is no doubt that coverage of vaccines has to increase. Look at the big picture, we have this tool and we must protect every eligible individual with this tool," Paul had said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are fortunate that we have the tool (vaccination) in plenty and there is no doubt that coverage of vaccines has to increase. Look at the big picture, we have this tool and we must protect every eligible individual with this tool," Paul had said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are benefited by two doses and people should get the second dose as soon as possible. The decision on duration between doses is based on scientific data and local data in a systematic manner, and there is no change in the present duration," Paul had said.

“We are benefited by two doses and people should get the second dose as soon as possible. The decision on duration between doses is based on scientific data and local data in a systematic manner, and there is no change in the present duration," Paul had said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}