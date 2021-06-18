The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics, or INSACOG - a consortium of four city clusters - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune, will soon release a report on Delta plus Covid-19 variant , government sources told news agency ANI on Friday.

The Delta variant of coronavirus has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant in the country. Initial data suggests that Delta plus variant shows signs of resistance towards monoclonal antibodies cocktail treatments.

However, most experts and scientists believe the prevalence of this variant is still slow in India.

The first case of the Delta plus variant was reported in a 64-year-old woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh who recovered under home isolation. She and her family members have presently tested negative for the viral infection.

The INSACOG is keeping a close watch on this 'Delta plus' variant monitoring and they will be releasing a report soon.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog, said, "Delta variant is a variant of the investigation. We are still trying to understand its impact on transmissibility and severity of diseases."

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that the Delta variant is "well on its way" to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its significantly increased transmissibility.

Earlier, the WHO had termed the Delta variant as a 'variant of concern' (VOC) and said it is more powerful than the Alpha variant that has lineage B.1.1.7. However, In India, the Delta variant has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.