INSACOG warns of rise in COVID XBB.1.5 cases in India: All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 06:44 PM IST
COVID XBB.1.5 has been in 11 states and Union territories till now, including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal
A total of 26 cases of COVID's XBB.1.5 has been found in India so far INSACOG data showed on Monday. The variant has been in 11 states and Union territories till now, including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal. The XBB.1.5 is behind the massive surge in COVID cases in the United States.