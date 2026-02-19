Inside AI Impact Summit Day 4 Lunch: PM Modi to host global leaders with Zaffrani Pulao, Kashmiri Nadru Kurkuri and more

Global leaders and leading technology CEOs have convened at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi to deliberate on how best to manage the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.

The speakers on Day 4 include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Alphabet’s Alexandr Wang, Wipro's Rishad Premji, and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam for the opening Ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Later, in the afternoon, he will reportedly host a carefully planned, allergen-free luncheon for international leaders participating in the summit.

AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4 Lunch The lunch menu is distinctive for being completely allergen-free, with dishes prepared without milk, wheat, or nuts, according to an NDTV report. This thoughtfully curated selection reportedly reflects a commitment to inclusivity and careful planning, particularly important when welcoming international delegates with varied dietary needs.

It further showcases India’s diverse culinary traditions. Fully vegetarian, it features ingredients such as lentils, millets, lotus stem, basmati rice, and saffron, highlighting regional flavours while promoting healthy and sustainable food choices, the report noted, adding that the menu also lists the calorie count per 100 grams, helping guests better understand the nutritional value of each dish.

The meal begins with an array of thoughtfully prepared starters. Nimona Kebab features pan-grilled green pea patties seasoned with cumin seeds and asafoetida, inspired by Matar ka Nimona, a beloved winter delicacy from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This dish provides 113 kcal per 100g.

Another appetiser, Kham Khatai, consists of soft green moong lentil patties filled with sweet mango chutney and lightly pan-grilled, known for their delicate, melt-in-the-mouth texture. It contains 116 kcal per 100g.

Completing the starters is Kashmiri Nadru Kurkuri, crispy fried lotus stem chips dusted with spices, a crunchy favourite from the Kashmir Valley, offering 143 kcal per 100g.

The main course presents a rich and flavourful selection. Zaffrani Subz Pulao combines aromatic basmati rice with seasonal vegetables and saffron, creating a fragrant and indulgent dish often associated with celebratory or Nawabi-style meals in Hyderabad.

It contains 152 kcal per 100g. The Tandoori Salad features tomatoes, bell peppers, and pineapple marinated and roasted in a traditional tandoor, delivering smoky flavours at just 78 kcal per 100g. Thepla, a soft, thin gram flour flatbread infused with fenugreek and complemented by mango relish-flavoured cream cheese, is a staple of Gujarati cuisine and provides 138 kcal per 100g, the report noted.

The meal concludes with distinctive desserts. Rose and Coconut Pudding is a creamy kheer made with rose and coconut milk, topped with finger millet crumble and distinguished by its vibrant pink colour. This refreshing sweet offers 167 kcal per 100g. Finally, Ramdana Anjeer Ladoo blends puffed millet with dried figs to create a wholesome delicacy, containing 172 kcal per 100g.