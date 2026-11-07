Inside Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's revamped Delhi residence: ₹6.5 crore spent on 1930s bungalow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's official residence in New Delhi, located at 1, Janpath Road, has been renovated at a cost of ₹6.5 crore, reported Indian Express. The restoration work, undertaken by NBCC (India) Ltd, a central government agency, was completed within three-and-a-half months.

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NBCC said it provided Naidu with the “upgraded” bungalow on October 22. The project involved upgrading the nearly 100-year-old property while maintaining its architectural design and heritage elements.

Dating back to the 1930s, the bungalow had suffered structural deterioration over the years, necessitating restoration work. NBCC said it carried out retrofitting to reinforce the building while ensuring that its historical identity remained intact.

“The challenge was as delicate as it was demanding: to restore its strength without erasing its soul. NBCC rose to the task through meticulously planned retrofitting, reinforcing the structure while faithfully preserving the architectural and heritage features that define its character,” the report quoted company as saying.

Apart from strengthening the structure, the renovation has given the residence a contemporary makeover. NBCC said the upgraded property features modern interiors, sustainable net-zero concepts and landscaped green spaces.

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“Every heritage building carries a story, and restoring one demands both engineering precision and deep respect for its history. Bringing this landmark back to life in just three and a half months is a testament to the dedication of Team NBCC and our unwavering commitment to quality and timely delivery,” NBCC Chairman and Managing Director K P Mahadevaswamy said, the report noted.

NBCC(India) Ltd is a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Naidu held housewarming ceremony in July 2024 Naidu performed housewarming rituals at the 1, Janpath Road residence in July 2024, following his election as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The bungalow has also been used for official engagements during his visits to the national capital, including meetings with several Union Ministers.

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The renovation has upgraded the residence's facilities and interiors while retaining the architectural and heritage features of the building, NBCC said.

Naidu inspects cyclone-hit areas of Bapatla district, flags extensive agricultural losses Meanwhile, Naidu on Friday visited cyclone-hit areas of Bapatla district to assess crop losses and agricultural fields submerged by floodwaters, assuring farmers that the state government would extend assistance to everyone affected, according to PTI.

Naidu travelled on foot from Jillellamudi to Returu, where he interacted with farmers and took stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Murusu. He also examined the movement of floodwaters near the Jillellamudi bridge and inspected waterlogged paddy fields by walking along field bunds and irrigation channels.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister sought details from farmers about their cultivation expenses, anticipated crop yields and the extent of losses. He also reviewed stretches of roads that had suffered erosion due to the cyclone.

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Farmers also flagged damage to the gates of the Nallamada stream, which had disrupted water management. In response, Naidu instructed officials to undertake repairs and prepare plans for installing replacement gates wherever required.

He called for a lasting solution to the problems associated with the Nallamada drain and asked officials to step up awareness campaigns to educate farmers about crop insurance.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to work out plans for supplying irrigation water before the usual cultivation season begins. This, he said, would enable farmers to complete sowing before the cyclone season intensifies.

Addressing farmers and residents at Returu later, Naidu said Cyclones Arnab and Murusu had caused considerable damage across the state. He expressed concern over the timing of the disasters, noting that farmers had suffered losses just as their crops were nearing harvest.

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He said farmers had already endured difficulties because of El Niño conditions. Following the release of irrigation water through the Pattiseema project, they had resumed cultivation and were anticipating a good harvest. However, Cyclone Murusu had caused widespread damage to their crops, he added.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X