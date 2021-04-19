Inside maximum city’s mysterious surge

“We simply observed Gudhi Padwa; we didn’t celebrate it. How to invite abundance and wealth when illness and death are playing a macabre dance?" asked Dr Meena Vaishampayan, author and former vice president of The Asiatic Society of Mumbai. In the cities most ravaged by the second wave of covid-19—Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur—WhatsApp groups buzzed not with celebratory wishes but requests for help for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines like remdesivir that are in acute short supply.

