Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Inside maximum city’s mysterious surge

Inside maximum city’s mysterious surge

Premium
Some of Mumbai’s spiffiest addresses such as Pedder Road, Nepean Sea Road, Altamount Road and Breach Candy are in D ward. It has a higher growth rate of cases than the city’s average and the second-highest number of sealed buildings or floors.pti
10 min read . 09:59 PM IST Smruti Koppikar

The form and velocity of this wave is unlike anything Mumbai had seen last year. Is a new variant to blame?

Gudhi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year which coincides with harvest festivals of other communities, was hastily observed on 13 April this year. The festive Gudhis—flag poles with garlands, mango and neem leaves, and a special thread of sweets, all topped by an upturned copper or silver kalash—raised outside homes at dawn to signify auspiciousness and abundance were muted, tokenistic and devoid of festive cheer.

“We simply observed Gudhi Padwa; we didn’t celebrate it. How to invite abundance and wealth when illness and death are playing a macabre dance?" asked Dr Meena Vaishampayan, author and former vice president of The Asiatic Society of Mumbai. In the cities most ravaged by the second wave of covid-19—Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur—WhatsApp groups buzzed not with celebratory wishes but requests for help for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines like remdesivir that are in acute short supply.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Uttar Pradesh reports 167 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a day so far

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST
Premium

Maintenance of peace at border is essential for development of ties: India tells China

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST
Premium

No need to impose complete lockdown in UP, says Chief Minister Office

2 min read . 09:25 PM IST
Premium

No panic buying at stores but buyers show anxiety as 6-day lockdown starts in Delhi

2 min read . 09:19 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.