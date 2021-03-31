Subscribe
Home >News >India >Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

It would be naïve to believe that extortion will end with a change of government. The last 30 years have seen governments of all ideologies except the Left in Maharashtra. The extortion economy did not suffer.
11 min read . 10:38 PM IST Smruti Koppikar

  • Hafta-Vasooli threatens to overturn Maharashtra’s politics. Just what are the tentacles of this shadow economy?
  • The Thackeray government’s survival will depend on complex political equations involving NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s agenda and the Congress’ willingness to withstand this storm

MUMBAI : In February, the month in which an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks was found near Antilia, the posh south Mumbai residential tower owned by India’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, officials of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested Tariq Parveen just a few kilometres away from the tony address.

Parveen, a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, was collecting part of the 10 lakh extortion payout from a dry fruits trader who had received multiple calls. The caller was Ejaz Lakdawala, Parveen’s boss in the D-company hierarchy and, importantly, in jail since his arrest in 2017.

