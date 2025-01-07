Prashant Kishor's vanity van, valued at ₹ 2 crore, has drawn criticism during his hunger strike for student rights. He claims its use is essential, while detractors argue it distracts from his cause. Kishor emphasizes that the focus should be on the future of BPSC aspirants.

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has recently found himself at the centre of controversy due to his luxurious vanity van parked near his protest site at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

As Prashant Kishor embarked on a hunger strike demanding justice for students affected by the alleged Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam question paper leak, his high-end vehicle has drawn significant attention and criticism.

The Bihar Police had raided Gandhi Maidan and detained Prashant Kishor's vanity van. Fifteen other vehicles being used by the Jan Suraaj Party during Prashant Kishor's protest at Gandhi Maidan were also confiscated, India Today reported.

Prashant Kishor Vanity Van in Focus: Features Prashant Kishor's vanity van is reportedly valued at around ₹2 crore, is said to cost ₹25 lakh per day in rental fees.

The Vanity Van is reportedly equipped with a range of luxury features, including air conditioning, a kitchenette, a comfortable sleeping area, and even a bathroom.

Following features of Prashant Kishor's Vanity Van were detailed in an India Today report. The news media report quoted the driver and said that the opulent caravan

-Houses a spacious bedroom

-Modern washroom

-Two padded chairs

-Can accommodate not more than two-three people at once

-Equipped with a walkie-talkie facility through which the person sitting inside the vehicle can contact the driver while on the go.

-A fridge is also placed inside the vanity van

Prashant Kishor on Why He Needs the Vanity Van? Prashant Kishor defended the presence of the Vanity Van, stating that it serves as a practical necessity during his fast. He remarked, “If I go home to relieve myself, then journalists will ask questions whether I went to have food or take a nap."

The vanity van's luxurious amenities have sparked debate on social media, with many questioning the appropriateness of such opulence during a protest for student rights. Critics have suggested that Kishor's use of the vanity van detracts from the seriousness of his cause. However, Kishor has dismissed these concerns as distractions from the real issues at hand.

In response to the uproar, he challenged critics to consider whether their focus on his van was more important than the future of BPSC aspirants. Prashant Kishor further stated, "Let this van be taken away and in return, give me ₹25 lakh per day and provide an alternate space that can be used as a washroom."