Until 2002, Chaturvedi also worked at Shearson Lehman and Amherst Partners. In 2001, Chaturvedi appeared in American 40 under 40-list, published by Crain Communications. In 2002, she was listed in Crain's 100 Most Influential Business Women list. But the biggest turning point came when Chaturvedi became the first woman board member of TiE Global (The IndUS Entrepreneurs). It is a non-profit organization that supports start-ups by raising capital for new and experienced entrepreneurs. Being the only woman board member at TiE, Chaturvedi noticed that she was getting recognized. "Before that, when I used to say the same thing as my boss would, I was never taken seriously," she said.