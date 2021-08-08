Inside realty’s pivot from touch to tech

In June 2020, Ashish Puravankara had to make a critical decision. Sales had taken a hit due to the nationwide lockdown, but there was demand and customer queries were still pouring in. He decided not to hold back on launches, even though everything seemed to have changed in the blink of an eye. In June and July, the publicly listed firm Puravankara launched three projects virtually. The online launches were attended by about 30,000 participants. The projects were launched on the firm’s website as well as on YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms. “In 2019, we had created an online launch platform but didn’t launch any project. The digital tools were there but we used them only now," said Puravankara, managing director of the Bengaluru-based real estate firm. “The virtual launches reinforced our trust that this could be done."