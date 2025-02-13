The BJP's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has moved its office back to its old address in the city as its rebuilding project is almost complete.

Inside RSS' new high-rise Delhi Office: 10 things to know 1)The reconstruction project of Keshav Kunj spans 3.75 acres and consists of three 12-storey buildings, which will house approximately 300 rooms and offices.

3)Sources said the rebuilding exercise of the RSS office, Keshav Kunj, has cost nearly ₹150 crore collected through contributions from over 75,000 people sympathetic to the Hindutva organisation's ideology. The reconstruction took over eight years .

4)Gujarat-based architect Anup Dave designed it.

5)The three towers (ground floor plus 12 floors) are named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana.

6)One of its biggest auditoriums is named after Ashok Singhal, a leading Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary closely linked to the Ram temple movement. This modern auditorium can seat 463 people, while another hall can accommodate an audience of 650 members.

7)The RSS office has accommodation facility for its functionaries and members besides a library, health clinic and its sewage treatment plant, the sources said.

8)It also has solar power facilities to provide for a part of its total electricity needs.

9) The foundation stone for the project was laid by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in November 2016, although the work faced delays.

10) The complex also includes a hospital with five beds, a pathology lab and all essential diagnostic equipment. A yoga room and modern exercise equipment will also be available for physical fitness.

According to RSS sources, two floors of Keshav Kunj will be dedicated to the RSS Delhi unit, and one floor will be allocated to the Vishav Kendra.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will be attending a "karyakarta sammelan" of the organisation's Delhi unit on February 19 to mark the beginning of its work from the Jhandewalan office.