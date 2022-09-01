Inside Seema Chaturvedi’s plan to create more women entrepreneurs in India6 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 09:41 PM IST
Seema Chaturvedi announced the launch of an early growth venture fund--Achieving Women Equity (AWE) Funds worth ₹350 crore
Last month Delhi-born Seema Chaturvedi announced the launch of an early growth venture fund--Achieving Women Equity (AWE) Funds worth ₹350 crore. As the name suggests, the investment platform will be investing in women-owned, led, and influenced companies in India.