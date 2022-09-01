Inside Seema Chaturvedi’s plan to create more women entrepreneurs in India

Chaturvedi has been in the financial ecosystem for more than two decades and she brings a unique perspective to the strategic planning and investment process. During her college days, she honed her financial know-how and made a debut in the stock market. "I started my career in the Indian financial markets at a very pivotal time in India's growth story. India was on the brink of a major economic crisis. But under the very capable leadership of former Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, everyone came together to launch a series of massive economic reforms packages such as opening up of foreign investments, modernisation, and governance of the stock markets, privatisation of select public enterprises among others which truly seeded the growth India has since witnessed".

