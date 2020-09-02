Inside the bull run in the pharma shop

“The US FDA’s issues have been hanging over the industry for the last five years. The focus on processes meant that Indian pharma had to see a cultural transformation," said Saumen Chakraborty, president and chief financial officer, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. “The industry came together, and after much training and understanding of processes, companies started getting out of warning letters. The US FDA is now more satisfied. Still, we shouldn’t feel complacent as there is a long way to go," he added.